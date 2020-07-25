Three home runs lift St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 Opening Day win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The St. Louis Cardinals start the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a win.

Home runs from Tyler O’Neill, Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 victory on Opening Day.

Jack Flaherty tossed seven innings for his first victory of the season. Kwang-hyun Kim allowed two runs in the ninth inning, but secured a save in his Major League debut.

