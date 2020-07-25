Two escape, no one hurt from car fire on U.S. 65 near Saddlebrooke, Mo.

NEAR SADDLEBROOKE, Mo. (KY3) - Two people escaped without injuries after a car caught on fire Saturday morning on southbound U.S. Route 65 near Saddlebrooke, Missouri.

Investigators say a Kia Passenger car at the 25 mile marker caught on fire, but have not yet determined what caused it.

The fire caused significant traffic delays in the area. Breane Pentecost submitted a photo to KY3 moments after the fire intensified.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

