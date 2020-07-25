Well-known musician wins Springfield’s video contest to promote mask-wearing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -He’s the “Nick” in Nick, Ruell and Ned the Band and a member of the Ozark Mtn. Daredevils who produced their latest album. He’s also produced thousands of songs and commercial jingles from “O-O-O O’Reilly’s” to “You’re in S&H Country” to “When your afoot and need a tow, Affordable is the name to know”.

Nick Sibley is one of the most creative musical talents in the Ozarks. The El Dorado Springs native has his own studio in downtown Springfield and to watch him work there and create a song out of thin-air is truly amazing.

“I start with a base line and add some drums to it,” he said as he moved volume control faders up and down on the audio mix console.

“This is me singing here six times,” as he brought in the prerecorded harmony vocals over the music.

Sibley was showing how he put together the music for his 30-second Pubic Service Announcement that was voted the winner in a contest sponsored by the Mayor of Springfield, Ken McClure, to promote mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner was chosen by the general public from among 25 entries and Sibley’s run-away victory (54.5 percent compared to 20.5 percent for the runner-up) means that his PSA will be made available to local TV stations and shared on social media to stress the importance of wearing a mask especially now that the city has it mandated by law.

Sibley also drew the animation that goes along with the music and said the whole project took around five hours to do.

“I wrote it really quick like I write everything,” he said. “A clear objective makes it easier to write.”

The song begins:

"If you don't put on a mask it could put you in a cask-et."

“If it had gone to committee they would have said, ‘Get rid of the casket line’,” Sibley said. “And that ended up being the best line. That’s what happens in committees.”

The song continues:

“Sacrifice a little beauty. Keep it tight around your snooty (nose).”

“I’m like, ‘I need one more rhyme’,” Sibley recalled of the writing process. “Booty? No, you don’t wear ‘em on your booty. You wear ‘em on your snooty.”

As the song continues an animated video shows people wearing masks at various locations in Springfield with the lyrics:

“Cause Springfield really cares when you see masks everywhere it means there’s something contagious in the air.”

“And then I noticed the ‘o-v’ common between the COVID and LOVE,” Sibley said as the video shows the word “COVID” morphing into the word “LOVE”.

Sibley’s video was chosen by public vote from 25 entries that hide a wide-range of approaches from humorous to serious.

Sibley also provided the backing music on a videos by Patti Lemons that finished fourth and fifth in the voting that were different versions of two dinosaurs talking.

“Why are you wearing a mask,” one dinosaur asked the other. “My roommate J.T. Rex says it’s all a hoax. The world is always trying to scare us with something.”

“You mean like an asteroid?” the other dinosaur replies as an asteroid blazes past in the background. “No wonder we’re extinct.”

Springfield’s Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement Cora Scott said the quality of entries was high and that she does believe it will help spread the word in the community about the importance of wearing a face covering.

“It’s really heartwarming to see that a vast majority of people are wearing masks,” Scott said. “I think it’s actually helping people feel more comfortable getting back out and doing things.”

But ironically the man who produced the winning video is not a fan of the ordinance.

Sibley says that while he supports people voluntarily doing their part by donning a mask, he doesn’t believe they should be forced to do so.

“I think wearing a mask is an act of love and caring,” Sibley said. “But when you mandate it by making it a law, that takes all the love and caring out of it. It’s not a virtue anymore. It’s just obedience.”

This from a very deep thinker who writes songs about his opinions on just about everything.

At the time I arrived at the studio to interview Sibley, a song he had recorded was playing on the speakers.

The song’s lyrics?

“Where are all the 12 year-olds that used to mow the yard? Push mower and a gas can, sure the work was hard. In cut-off shorts and T-shirts, ball caps with no face guards.....where are all the 12 year-olds that used to mow the yard?”

It’s typical of Sibley’s writing style as it makes a statement about our world with humor.

In this case, the loss of our society’s past innocence and how it’s changed us.

“Now all I see are grown men with trailer loads of stuff doing the same thing a 12 year-old used to do,” Sibley said.

The song’s closing advice?

“12 year-olds watch videos all day long on the screen. Go show ‘em grass won’t hurt ‘ya, it’s that stuff outside that’s green. Instead of pills and puffers give ‘em good old exercise. They’ll learn to sweat, and better yet, what a dollar buys.”

