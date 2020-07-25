West Plains students enjoy unique prom night

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - After what seemed like months of waiting, juniors and seniors enjoyed a prom that they weren’t sure would ever happen.

About a month ago, juniors and seniors were given three options regarding prom: cancel it, have a different kind of event, or have prom but with masks and social distancing. Overwhelmingly, the students chose the later option.

“Go to prom and wear masks? I was for it, yeah, graduate Minh Dinh told KY3.

Before hitting the dance floor, temperatures were taken and each student was asked a series of COVID-19 related questions and turned in a signed waiver.

“It actually was not that bad. I understand the temperature check and the symptom check and everything. They’re taking the necessary precautions,” Grace Suitt said.

2020's theme is a starry night in Venice.

“The fact that it’s actually being able to happen is great,” Suitt added.

“I respect a lot of the faculty and staff for putting so much work and effort into this,” Dinh explained.

Fans were set up to try and keep everyone cool.

Students say the masks aren’t ideal but nothing about the end of this school year has been.

“It’s hard to breathe, yeah,” Dylan Groves exclaimed.

“The masks...it’s kind of hard to forget. It’s kind of like restriction of breathing. You have to talk very loudly for someone to hear you, especially over the music,” Marisol Lopez said.

“So this thing doesn’t effect me, but I know my friends are getting really hot and sweaty and it’s really muffling their voices but at the end of the night we get to spend time with each other and that’s the difficult part. We have not had a lot of time to see each other,” Dinh told KY3.

Students say they are choosing to look at the bright side of things.

“You know prom has never been like this for anybody and you know at least we’re getting to do it and I’m glad that people came out,” Groves stated.

School officials say more than 200 students attended the event.

