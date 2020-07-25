Advertisement

West Plains students enjoy unique prom night

Students voted to have a social distanced prom with masks
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - After what seemed like months of waiting, juniors and seniors enjoyed a prom that they weren’t sure would ever happen.

About a month ago, juniors and seniors were given three options regarding prom: cancel it, have a different kind of event, or have prom but with masks and social distancing. Overwhelmingly, the students chose the later option.

“Go to prom and wear masks? I was for it, yeah, graduate Minh Dinh told KY3.

Before hitting the dance floor, temperatures were taken and each student was asked a series of COVID-19 related questions and turned in a signed waiver. 

“It actually was not that bad. I understand the temperature check and the symptom check and everything. They’re taking the necessary precautions,” Grace Suitt said.

2020's theme is a starry night in Venice. 

“The fact that it’s actually being able to happen is great,” Suitt added.

“I respect a lot of the faculty and staff for putting so much work and effort into this,” Dinh explained.

Fans were set up to try and keep everyone cool. 

Students say the masks aren’t ideal but nothing about the end of this school year has been. 

“It’s hard to breathe, yeah,” Dylan Groves exclaimed.

“The masks...it’s kind of hard to forget. It’s kind of like restriction of breathing. You have to talk very loudly for someone to hear you, especially over the music,” Marisol Lopez said.

“So this thing doesn’t effect me, but I know my friends are getting really hot and sweaty and it’s really muffling their voices but at the end of the night we get to spend time with each other and that’s the difficult part. We have not had a lot of time to see each other,” Dinh told KY3.

Students say they are choosing to look at the bright side of things. 

“You know prom has never been like this for anybody and you know at least we’re getting to do it and I’m glad that people came out,” Groves stated.

School officials say more than 200 students attended the event.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Three home runs lift St. Louis Cardinals to 5-4 win on Opening Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Home runs from Tyler O’Neill, Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory on Opening Day.

Local

No citations issued one week since masking ordinance takes effect in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christine Morton
The Springfield masking mandate has been in effect for over a week now, with hundreds of complaints but no citations ordered.

News

No citations issued one week since masking ordinance takes effect in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
Christine Morton reports.

News

PICTURES: Dealing ace: Bieber strikes out 14 as Indians win opener 2-0

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Royals struck out 18 times.

Latest News

Royals lose to the Indians on MLB's Opening Day 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Shane Bieber struck out 14 over six scoreless innings as the Indians, making a statement for minorities by wearing their road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front, took off on a 60-game season sprint by beating the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener on Friday night.

St. Louis Cardinals: 2020 Opening Day

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Chiefs’ Duvernay-Tardif first to opt out of 2020 NFL season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The deadline to opt out is Aug. 3, but Duvernay-Tardif made the decision before Chiefs veterans were due in camp.

National

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Hanna is forecast to reach the Texas coast over the weekend, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds.

Local

Semi rolls over in south Springfield; no one hurt

Updated: 2 hours ago
No one is hurt after semi rolled over Friday evening in south Springfield. It happened U.S. Route 160 near James River Freeway.

National Politics

With no new law to curb drug costs, Trump tries own changes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump on Friday moved on his own to allow imports of cheaper medicines, along with other limited steps that could have some election-year appeal.