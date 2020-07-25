Advertisement

Woman dies, another seriously injured in St. Clair County, Mo. crash

(MGN Image)
(MGN Image)(KWQC)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST CLAIR, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died Friday evening from a crash in St. Clair County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as Rebecca Kleiss, 41, of Stockton. Next of kin have been notified.

Another woman was hurt in the crash and is being treated for serious injuries.

According to MSHP, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday on Route J, nearly two miles southwest of Birdsong, Missouri.

Investigators say the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, briefly returned to the roadway, then traveled off the left side and overturned.

MSHP reports the 63rd fatality of 2020 from crashes in Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri.

