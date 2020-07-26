Affordable Family Fun: Free Ice cream traveling the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People can probably remember the excitement that came when hearing the ice cream truck as a kid. One Missouri ice cream company based in Eldon, Missouri. is hoping to bring that excitement back.

The Ice Cream Factory is on a mission to inspire moments of happiness through its ice cream and continuous optimism. It’s the 2020 Happiness Tour, and Sunday the Ice Cream Factory kicks off day three of the tour by heading to the Ozarks.

Owners Shannon and Katie Imler came up with a tour idea to spread light during the crazy and hectic times people may be facing amid the pandemic. Katie said while everyone walks away with a free scoop of ice cream, they also want people to walk away with extra toppings they can use in life.

"To be happy to be positive, to be inspiring, to give when they can, and to just live their life as happiest as they can."

She said they pulled out a map and marked every place they could stop at. The final decision led to 134 cities, 1,334 miles, more than 300 tubs of ice cream, all done in 14 days.

The ice cream tour will be in Springfield around 3:05 pm at the Hill Italian Restaurant on Battlefield. The tour will be in each city for about 30 minutes.

The 2020 Happiness Tour will also stop in:

Monett, Mt. Vernon, Ash Grove, Strafford, Fair Grove, Buffalo, and Lebanon.

To keep the excitement going, you can track the tour via social media apps like Snapchat, @happinesstour20, and Facebook.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.