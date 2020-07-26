Bass Pro Shops to host outdoor hiring event Tuesday, seeking hundreds for distribution team in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, is hosting an outdoor hiring event on Tuesday, July 28. The company is searching for hundreds of qualified candidates to join its Distribution Center team in Springfield, Missouri.

During the event in the Bass Pro Shops Base Camp parking lot, 2500 East Kearney Street, Bass Pro Shops will conduct on-site interviews and offers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For everyone’s health and safety, applicants will receive a health screening upon entering the parking lot and will stay in their vehicle until they are called upon for their interview. Masks are required. Interviews will be conducted in the order of which applicants arrive. Apply online here prior to the hiring event.

With many traditional summer activities canceled or severely restricted, the outdoor retailer is seeing unprecedented interest in families returning to nature where they can safely practice social distancing in activities like fishing, hiking, camping and boating.

Team benefits provided include competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay, and generous associate discounts at Bass Pro Shops. Health, dental, and life insurance programs are available for eligible associates, as is a 401(k) retirement savings plan.

Distribution Center team members will work in a production environment and must be 18 years old to apply. Click here to learn more about available positions in the distribution center and other job opportunities.

