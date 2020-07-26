Advertisement

Benton Co. Health Dept. announces first COVID-19 death

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Health Department has reports the first COVID-19 death of a Benton County resident.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 52 cases of COVID-19 in Benton County Saturday. Benton County health officials report 22 active cases.

The health department asks its residents to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC.

CLICK HERE for our breakdown of cases around Missouri, Arkansas and the Ozarks

