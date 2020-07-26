Benton Co. Health Dept. announces first COVID-19 death

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County Health Department has reports the first COVID-19 death of a Benton County resident.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services reported 52 cases of COVID-19 in Benton County Saturday. Benton County health officials report 22 active cases.

The health department asks its residents to follow guidelines set forth by the CDC.

