C-Street merchants start initiative to help business through pandemic

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

“We’re here to stay and all we want to do is keep making it better,”said Footbridge Trading Company part owner, Irene Schaefer.

The merchants on historic Commercial Street are coming together to keep their beloved street alive.

“Nobody can keep us down on Commercial Street. We have a plan and when we need to we will redirect and refocus,” said MosaicaRose owner, Christine Schilling.

Many shops took a financial hit from the coronavirus

“We brought both business to a complete standstill for two months,” said Schaefer.

Some are still be affected like Lindberg’s Tavern. They had to temporarily close after an employee tested positive for the virus. The entire staff under quarantine.

“We’re trying to adapt, grow, change and see what we can do to open back our business stronger,” said Lindberg’s Tavern part owner, Ryan Dock.

That’s what the other merchants are doing too, adapting to change.

“Had to come up with ways to re-event ourselves,” said Schilling.

They started a new initiative called C-Street Summer.

“To bring ourselves out onto the street so people can see we’re still here,” said Schilling.

It focuses on different events each Saturday of summer like a tacky tourist day, sporting events and the arts.

“What we did here for Footbridge was set up three of our artists in the alleyway in Footbridge ally. Where they demonstrated and discussed various things about their art,” said Schaefer.

They’re hoping it will attract more people and help out the businesses that need it the most.

“When they come back we will be right back in their businesses,” said Schaefer.

To also ensure the community that C-Street is here to stay.

“We’ve been here through the thick and thin and I have no doubt that we’re going to be here tomorrow.”

Lindberg’s Tavern will re-open on August 4th. The C-Street Saturday initiative will continue until August 29th.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

