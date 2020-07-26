Advertisement

Firefighters across Ozarks deal with hot temperatures

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been hot for just about anyone in the Ozarks lately, but it has been even hotter for the people we rely on to put out our fires.

Putting out a fire is nothing new for firefighters in the Ozarks, but they do have to adjust to the heat to make sure they can get the job done.

“You can get fatigued really fast whether it be on the house fires, the car fires or car wrecks,” Rogersville Asst. Fire Chief Russ Lafferty said.

As most people could likely imagine, Lafferty said wearing full gear in the middle of summer heat can get really hot.

“Because of the heat and humidity, it does take longer to cool down and get your body cooled down to a decent temperature,” he said.

Lafferty said keeping hydrated is a firefighter’s number one tool. He said summers can often be taxing on firefighters, requiring more personnel.

“Guys have to switch out more often and they can’t stay in working zones when it’s hot,” he said.

Lafferty also said that a few weeks of dry weather also adds other complications.

“If it gets too dry, we start having more fires outside and fires along the roadway,” he said. “If we don’t get rain in the next week or two, it’s gonna get a lot worse.”

He said it is important that people pay close attention when having fires outside, or even grilling. Lafferty said even something as simple as dumping charcoal from a grill could start a fire.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

C-Street merchants start initiative to help business through pandemic

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The merchants that make up Commercial Street are like one big family and through the pandemic they're coming together to make sure their street stays alive.

Local

Local psychologist discusses mental health as parents decide on upcoming school year plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
As back to school plans are being released, parents may be anxious as they try to decide what they want for their kids.

Local

Ozarks Food Harvest sees record-breaking food distribution due to COVID-19 response

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ozarks Food Harvest provided 22 million meals from July 2019 to June 2020, marking another record year of food distribution for food-insecure children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri.

Sports

Royals win in Singer’s debut, top Indians 3-2 in extra innings

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,357 new cases; Arkansas up 732 cases Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 cases at Colonial Springs after third round of mass testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
Colonial Springs Healthcare Center reports no new COVID-19 cases after conducting its third round of mass testing.

Coronavirus

Missouri reports at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Updated: 5 hours ago
For the fifth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Sports

Big bats, Wainwright’s quality start lead Cardinals to 9-1 win

Updated: 6 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals remain perfect in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season following a 9-1 victory Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Local

Two Arkansas inmates being treated for coronavirus die

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two state prison inmates have died while being treated for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.