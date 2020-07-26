Firefighters across Ozarks deal with hot temperatures

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - It has been hot for just about anyone in the Ozarks lately, but it has been even hotter for the people we rely on to put out our fires.

Putting out a fire is nothing new for firefighters in the Ozarks, but they do have to adjust to the heat to make sure they can get the job done.

“You can get fatigued really fast whether it be on the house fires, the car fires or car wrecks,” Rogersville Asst. Fire Chief Russ Lafferty said.

As most people could likely imagine, Lafferty said wearing full gear in the middle of summer heat can get really hot.

“Because of the heat and humidity, it does take longer to cool down and get your body cooled down to a decent temperature,” he said.

Lafferty said keeping hydrated is a firefighter’s number one tool. He said summers can often be taxing on firefighters, requiring more personnel.

“Guys have to switch out more often and they can’t stay in working zones when it’s hot,” he said.

Lafferty also said that a few weeks of dry weather also adds other complications.

“If it gets too dry, we start having more fires outside and fires along the roadway,” he said. “If we don’t get rain in the next week or two, it’s gonna get a lot worse.”

He said it is important that people pay close attention when having fires outside, or even grilling. Lafferty said even something as simple as dumping charcoal from a grill could start a fire.

