Man wanted for assault in Springfield arrested after Dallas County pursuit

MGN. Police lights.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man wan wanted for assault in Springfield was arrested Saturday morning following a pursuit in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after deputies believed the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit involved a late 90′s early 2000′s model Ford Mustang, beginning on Missouri Route 38. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle near the intersection of Cumberland Road and Woodstock Road due to dust.

While searching for the Mustang, Dallas County authorities responded to OakStar Bank’s ATM located along U.S. 65 in Urbana, Missouri.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller advised dispatch that he had done something bad in Springfield and wanted turn himself in. An investigation determined that the person at the ATM was wanted by Springfield Police for first degree assault for shooting someone in Springfield. The subject was believed to still have the weapon in his possession.

Deputies arrived to the ATM, then took the subject into custody without incident. He was transported him to Springfield, where custody has been turned over to the Springfield Police Department.

