Missouri reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,000-plus cases for sixth straight day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the sixth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Missouri health officials reported 1,218 new cases Sunday, raising the state’s total to 41,927 total positive cases. The state had set a new daily record each day from Tuesday to Friday, reporting more than 1,600 new cases in two of the last three days.

The state also reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, nearing 1,200 deaths.

As of Sunday, the state of Missouri reports nearly 42,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.