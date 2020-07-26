Advertisement

Missouri reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,000-plus cases for sixth straight day

(KSPR)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the sixth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Missouri health officials reported 1,218 new cases Sunday, raising the state’s total to 41,927 total positive cases. The state had set a new daily record each day from Tuesday to Friday, reporting more than 1,600 new cases in two of the last three days.

The state also reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, nearing 1,200 deaths.

As of Sunday, the state of Missouri reports nearly 42,000 positive cases of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE for our breakdown of cases around Missouri, Arkansas and the Ozarks

