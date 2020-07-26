Advertisement

Ozarks Food Harvest sees record-breaking food distribution due to COVID-19 response

National Guard member and Springfield Public Schools employee help pack food boxes at Ozarks Food Harvest Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Hillcrest High School
National Guard member and Springfield Public Schools employee help pack food boxes at Ozarks Food Harvest Mobile Food Pantry distribution at Hillcrest High School(KY3)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Ozarks Food Harvest provided 22 million meals from July 2019 to June 2020, marking another record year of food distribution for food-insecure children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri.

The 20 percent increase in distribution is the largest year-to-year increase in The Food Bank’s 37-year history.

The Food Bank contributes their distribution success to innovative strategies that became necessary due to the COVID19 pandemic. Ozarks Food Harvest implemented increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamps) outreach, drive-thru food pantries and additional Mobile Food Pantries. SNAP outreach contributed 1.2 million meals to Ozarks Food Harvest’s record-breaking distribution and helped bring more than $5.2 million in economic stimulus to southwest Missouri.

An additional 1.1 million meals—valued at $1.8 million—were distributed due to the increased need caused by COVID-19. More than 425,000 meals were distributed through Mobile Food Pantries to help more than 25,000 furloughed workers and others struggling during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has taken a tremendous toll on our community and brought many of our family and friends face-to-face with the harsh realities of food insecurity for the first time,” said Dr. Meera Scarrow, OB/GYN at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Ozarks Food Harvest’s board president. “The Food Bank will continue to do everything we can to make sure everyone in the Ozarks can put food on the table.”

Before The Food Bank temporarily suspended its volunteer program due to COVID-19, more than 3,000 volunteers spent more than 21,600 hours sorting and packing meals. Temporary workers and members of the Missouri National Guard worked more than 14,800 hours at Ozarks Food Harvest to ensure food distribution continued during the pandemic.

“The pandemic presented many challenges, but we quickly came up with solutions to provide food for people who lost their jobs, parents who needed help feeding their kids and anyone else who was struggling,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “Hundreds of donors stepped up to help us make that happen, and we’re so grateful for their contributions and commitment to our mission.”

Through 270 hunger-relief partners, The Food Bank reaches over 261,000 unduplicated children, families and seniors each year.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local psychologist discusses mental health as parents decide on upcoming school year plans

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
As back to school plans are being released, parents may be anxious as they try to decide what they want for their kids.

Sports

Royals win in Singer’s debut, top Indians 3-2 in extra innings

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in just the third major league game decided by the debated extra-inning runner rule.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,357 new cases; Arkansas up 732 cases Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No new COVID-19 cases at Colonial Springs after third round of mass testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Colonial Springs Healthcare Center reports no new COVID-19 cases after conducting its third round of mass testing.

Coronavirus

Missouri reports at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for fifth straight day

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the fifth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Sports

Big bats, Wainwright’s quality start lead Cardinals to 9-1 win

Updated: 4 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals remain perfect in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season following a 9-1 victory Saturday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Local

Two Arkansas inmates being treated for coronavirus die

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two state prison inmates have died while being treated for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot with a few storms possible this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
Heat with an isolated shower or storm again on Sunday

Sports

Mahomes knows risk, feels safe in return to Chiefs’ facility

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was on every call involving the NFL Players Association and took a significant role in putting in place the return-to-play protocols for training camp.