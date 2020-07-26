Teen dies after falling out of truck bed in Madison County, Mo.

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A 15-year-old girl died Saturday evening after falling out of a truck bed in Madison County, Missouri, about an hour from Cape Girardeau.

MSHP did not identify the victim, but she was airlifted to a hospital in Farmington, Missouri, where she was later pronounced dead. Next of kin have been notified.

According to a MSHP crash report, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on County Road 208, five miles east of Fredericktown.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram when the girl fell out of an unenclosed truck bed.

