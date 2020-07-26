Advertisement

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Weather around the Ozarks from July 25-26

Caption
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For most of the Ozarks, it’s been a hot weekend with some brief moments of isolated storms.

This weekend’s weather has provided some picturesque weather opportunities for viewers around southwest Missouri.

In Branson, Julie Schwatken Ellis submitted several photos Sunday of a rainbow-esque cloud spotted to the west. This optical phenomenon is scientifically known as a circumhorizontal arc, a formation also captured several months ago near Ozark.

In St. James, Benjamin Whitaker captured a rainbow surrounded by clouds Saturday night just before sunset.

Near Lebanon, Maggie Hill captured a heavy cloud formation following a series of brief isolated storms around the Ozarks.

If you’d like to share your weather snapshots from this weekend, email us at news@ky3.com or upload to the KY3 News App.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Amid virus surge, South Texas coast drenched by cyclone

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Lebanon high school students organize time capsule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

KY3 Weather Snapshots July 24-26, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

National

$600 pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of the week.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,218 new cases, Arkansas adds 642 cases Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more quiet night tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

Coronavirus

Missouri reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, adds 1,000-plus cases for sixth straight day

Updated: 4 hours ago
For the sixth straight day, the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Coronavirus

Benton Co. Health Dept. announces first COVID-19 death

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Benton County Health Department has reports the first COVID-19 death of a Benton County resident.

Local

Some police in Arkansas, other US states resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Several law enforcement agencies in Arkansas have said they won't enforce Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's mask mandate that recently took effect.