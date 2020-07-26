VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Weather around the Ozarks from July 25-26

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For most of the Ozarks, it’s been a hot weekend with some brief moments of isolated storms.

This weekend’s weather has provided some picturesque weather opportunities for viewers around southwest Missouri.

In Branson, Julie Schwatken Ellis submitted several photos Sunday of a rainbow-esque cloud spotted to the west. This optical phenomenon is scientifically known as a circumhorizontal arc, a formation also captured several months ago near Ozark.

In St. James, Benjamin Whitaker captured a rainbow surrounded by clouds Saturday night just before sunset.

Near Lebanon, Maggie Hill captured a heavy cloud formation following a series of brief isolated storms around the Ozarks.

