After postponed vote, decision on Branson face mask ordinance expected Tuesday

Packed house for a Branson meeting over face masks.
Packed house for a Branson meeting over face masks.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Ten days ago, the Branson board of aldermen postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance. A vote over the ordinance is expected Tuesday, July 28.

After eight hours of public comment and debate on July 16, the board approved a motion to table the vote until July 28.

The possible ordinance could require anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space. That would include banks, shopping malls, schools, theaters, restaurants, amusement parks or other attractions.

There would be exceptions including when exercising, when in swimming pools, when social distancing is possible and when performing on a stage. People with medical conditions would also be exempt.

The penalty could be a $100 fine for a person who refuses to wear a mask, or a business owner who doesn’t enforce the rule.

The board will meet again at 2 p.m. Tuesday. This date is intended to vote rather than discuss the substance of the ordinance, according to the board of aldermen.

Many of the board members said they did not feel comfortable voting on the ordinance on July 16. Following several hours of public comment, the board discussed specifics of the ordinance before a motion to table.

Ultimately, the board wanted to go over every line of the three-pages long ordinance before voting on it. A few amendments were also added exempting people involved in weddings and funerals from having to wear the mask.

Residents opposed to the possible requirement say people should be allowed to choose whether to wear a mask, not be forced to wear one. The Chief Medical Officer for CoxHealth Branson talked with the Board of Aldermen during the July 16 session about why face coverings could be vital to stop the spread of the virus in the tourist town.

