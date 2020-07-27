Advertisement

Arkansas announces spending $10 million on internet improvement for virtual learning; cases of COVID-19 rise again

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the spending of $10 million to help rural school districts improve virtual learning as the new school year approaches.

He made the announcement during a briefing in Little Rock Monday.

The money will improve WiFi access points at schools across the Ozarks. The state will provide the internet access for virtual learning for free, allowing students to take the WiFi home. It will cover roughly 20,000 homes across the state without good internet. CARES Act funding made the project possible. The governor says AT&T and T-Mobile have shown interest in the project.

State health leaders reported an additional 824 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39,447. The state reported seven additional deaths Monday. The state tested nearly 6,000 patients.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield’s police chief and NAACP meet to address community concerns

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The NAACP issued the demands to city council during a meeting on July 13.

News

Chiefs’ Reid has plan in place for pandemic-altered camp

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league gave the Chiefs and Texans, who play in the season opener Sept. 10, the go-ahead to have rookies, quarterbacks and select veteran report last week.

News

St. Louis County announces new restrictions as cases soar

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Missouri’s most populous county is limiting crowd sizes, ordering bars to close early and urging parents to teach their children virtually if possible when the school year starts as the number of coronavirus cases soars.

News

Arkansas' governor announces $10 million in funding to improve virtual learning - clipped version

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the spending of $10 million to help rural school districts improve virtual learning as the new school year approaches.

Latest News

Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast shows hour-by-hour storms for Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for storms Monday. The rain is much needed for the Ozarks.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3's First Alert Futurecast shows hour-by-hour storms for Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for storms Monday. The rain is much needed for the Ozarks. See hour-by-hour where to expect the worst.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, rain returns this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

News

YMCA working with parents after Springfield School District announces virtual component

Updated: 2 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

YMCA working with parents after Springfield School District announces virtual component

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The YMCA offered emergency care in March and April and their usual summer day camps and programs before and after SPS summer school in July.

News

Handling family face mask disputes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Live, Life, Well, we're looking at how to handle the a face mask debate among family members.