Arkansas announces spending $10 million on internet improvement for virtual learning; cases of COVID-19 rise again

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the spending of $10 million to help rural school districts improve virtual learning as the new school year approaches.

He made the announcement during a briefing in Little Rock Monday.

The money will improve WiFi access points at schools across the Ozarks. The state will provide the internet access for virtual learning for free, allowing students to take the WiFi home. It will cover roughly 20,000 homes across the state without good internet. CARES Act funding made the project possible. The governor says AT&T and T-Mobile have shown interest in the project.

State health leaders reported an additional 824 cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 39,447. The state reported seven additional deaths Monday. The state tested nearly 6,000 patients.

