Buffalo, Mo. mother raises school supplies to honor her young son

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -

Beau Fournier was special.

“My son was the most giving person I’d ever met in my life. Every year on his birthday he would collect things for local charities,” Sammi McCleary, his mother, says.

When he died in May this year unexpectedly, the world felt a little darker. McCleary felt the best way to keep his memory alive was to serve others, just like he did.

While reeling from the tragedy, taking care of her two young daughters, and opening a new business, McCleary along with Beau’s 6th grade teacher Julie Thomas organized a school drive-in Buffalo with one mission: To make sure every child Pre-K through 8th grade has all the school supplies they need this year.

That’s 52 classrooms between Mallory Elementary and Buffalo Prairie Middle.

“God put it on my heart to do this,' Mcleary says. “And I feel like Beau is just with me every single day.”

While a tribute to her son, it’s also a thank you to the community who backed her after she lost her son, making sure her family didn’t go without after having the one thing they wanted most taken away.

“So when I asked for the community’s help, they opened back up their wallets again,” she says.

The project started just a month ago and is now just a few classroom donations away from being finished.

If you’d like to donate McCleary’s store Honeysuckle Road in Buffalo will take donations on August 8 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

