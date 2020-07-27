Advertisement

Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigating drive-by shooting

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office asks for your help in a shooting investigation.

Officers Friday responded to Lake Regional Hospital after a victim suffered a gunshot wound in an apparent drive-by shooting.

Investigators say the victim and a driver were traveling on State Highway Y when the shooting happened. The victim suffered serious injuries. Deputies have not released the name of the victim.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information pertaining to this case, contact the sheriff’s office at (573) 346-2243.

