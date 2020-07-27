Advertisement

Christian County Health Department reports 30 new cases of COVID-19

Christian County Health Department, Ozark, MO
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

The Christian County Health Department reported an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 Monday.

County health leaders report 241 total cases. Of those cases, they consider 100 active.

With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in the public. They also remind you may be infected with COVID-19 without realizing.

Other ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 includes:

• Washing your hands frequently

• Avoiding touching your face

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

• Practicing social distancing of at least six feet

• Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places • Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow

• Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces

• Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention

