Christian County Health Department reports 30 new cases of COVID-19
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -
The Christian County Health Department reported an additional 30 cases of COVID-19 Monday.
County health leaders report 241 total cases. Of those cases, they consider 100 active.
With the recent significant increase in positive cases, the health department reminds the community there is a potential for you to be exposed at any public location. The health department is urging all community members to wear a face mask while out in the public. They also remind you may be infected with COVID-19 without realizing.
Other ways to help decrease your risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 includes:
• Washing your hands frequently
• Avoiding touching your face
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick
• Practicing social distancing of at least six feet
• Avoiding situations where you cannot practice social distancing, such as large gatherings and crowded places • Sneezing or coughing into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow
• Avoiding touching frequently touched surfaces
• Staying home if you feel sick, and seek medical attention
