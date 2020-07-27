Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak at Newton County Nursing Home in Ark.

An outbreak in a nursing home in north Arkansas has lead to more than 75 new coronavirus cases. The Newton County Nursing Home is now working to handle the situation.
An outbreak in a nursing home in north Arkansas has lead to more than 75 new coronavirus cases. The Newton County Nursing Home is now working to handle the situation.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - As of Monday morning, the Arkansas Health Care Association said about 50 people who live in the Newton County Nursing Home and 27 staff members have the coronavirus. The association represents the nursing home.

”It’s a difficult time, and it’s scary because there’s so much unknown,” said Rachel Bunch, the executive director of Arkansas Health Care Association.

Newton County only had seven active cases last week. The Arkansas Department of Health reported the outbreak on Friday.

”We’ve never seen anything like this, and they’ve been working so closely with all of our affected facilities,” Bunch said.

She said it’s unclear how the virus got into the facility, but the home was closed to visitors, and caregivers were wearing PPE and following proper protocols.

”It’s so frustrating to see when the facilities are doing everything they can, that this can happen,” Bunch said.

The executive director said staff members who were symptomatic were sent home.

 In the meantime, the nursing home is getting help from the state.

”They’re in the process of working with the Health Department on ways to make sure staffing shifts are covered in the right way,” Bunch said.

Even though the outbreak is concerning, Bunch said caregivers are doing what they can to get past this.

"We'll get through this just like many other communities have. It's really hard in the meantime, but they're hanging in there and they're going to get through it," she said.

For coronavirus case numbers, go to https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/c2ef4a4fcbe5458fbf2e48a21e4fece9

