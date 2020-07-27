Advertisement

Handling family face mask disputes

By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local psychologist is getting several calls about how to handle family disputes over the face mask use issue.

On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at how to handle the topic. You might have a brother or sister, mother or father you plan to visit. But, they might have very different feelings on face mask use than you do. The best way to prevent an argument is to talk about the issue before you arrive.

“So, tell me how this is going to go down or how the evening or activity is going to be planned. So, just kinda check with them and then also understand that you have some responsibility for saying what you are comfortable with,” explains clinical psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker.

If you’re involved in a dispute already, the best advice is to stop arguing and listen. After you’ve listened, you might say something like this; Hey, I understand your position and it makes sense. For me, this is what I need to do.

