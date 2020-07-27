Advertisement

Lebanon High School class of 2020 buries time capsule to be dug up in 80 years

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon High School’s Class of 2020 buried a time capsule with more than 500 items Sunday afternoon at Nelson Park.

The idea came to the seniors after finding a time capsule from the class of 1918 when the junior high was being demolished.

“We actually decided to do this time capsule before [COVID-19] but once that started it just felt like the perfect year to do it,” Abby Hynes, time capsule committee member, said.

The time capsule is filled with things varying from personal essays and testimonial videos to T-shirt’s to recipes from the cafeteria.

”We included everything from our generation, but also going back to kinda get a general picture since the last time capsule was uncovered,” Henry Albright, time capsule committee member, said.

“We have a bunch of books that were popular during our time that we don’t really think will last for 80 years but they’ve been a big influence on our lives,” Hynes said.

The seniors on the time capsule committee told us that graduating during the pandemic made them more grateful for the people they were graduating with.

”I think it’s given us all a deeper appreciation for being together and being normal,” Emily Lester, time capsule committee member said.

It wasn’t just the class of 2020 that donated items for the time capsule. It was a community effort in order to make this all happen.

”We were very supported in this project and I think that the Lebanon community is the reason for that,” Lester said.

The time capsule will be opened in 80 years on March 16, 2100. The seniors want people to experience what life was like for them right now with all the unknown of the future, when it comes to the coronavirus.

”The pandemic’s not over and we don’t know who wins the election and we don’t know these things,” Lester said. “When they learn about it in history class, they’re gonna learn the total number of people who died from COVID-19 and they’re going to learn who won the election, but with this were able to freeze in time what’s happening now. I think that’s a really interesting perspective that 80 years from now will have.”

A plaque will be place over the spot the time capsule was buried in the next few weeks.

