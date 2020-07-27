Advertisement

Man charged after multiple officers shot at, one wounded in St. Louis

Peter Webb faces charges after a police officer was shot Sunday morning in St. Louis.
Peter Webb faces charges after a police officer was shot Sunday morning in St. Louis.(St. Louis, MO Police (Twitter))
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - One police officer was shot and wounded, while two others were injured Sunday when a Missouri man fired at them and later rammed into one of their vehicles, authorities said.

Peter Webb, 23, was arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of resisting, news outlets reported.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said the three officers were at a gas station around 1 a.m. dispersing loiterers when Webb drove past them and fired at the police cruisers.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the officers thought the shots were fireworks and didn't notice they were being shot at until a back passenger window shattered, KSDK-TV reported.

Police said the officers pursued Webb, while he continued to shoot at them. Hayden said the chase ended when Webb pulled a U-turn and rammed into one of the police vehicles before crashing into a traffic light.

Webb fled on foot but was later captured by two officers. One of the officers was shot in the elbow and the other injured his knee during the arrest. Both officers were hospitalized and later released.

The officer in the crash had head injuries but didn't seek treatment.

Police said a sawed-off shotgun was found in Webb's car. Hayden said the attack seems random.

It’s unclear whether Webb had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighbors north of downtown Springfield wake to slashed tires

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A group of Woodland Heights neighbors are still baffled a day later after their tires were slashed late Friday night, waking up to an unpleasant surprise Saturday morning.

National

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Updated: 38 minutes ago
A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Local

After postponed vote, decision on Branson face mask ordinance expected Tuesday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
On July 16, the Branson board of aldermen postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance. A vote over the ordinance is expected July 28.

News

Lebanon High School class of 2020 buries time capsule to be dug up in 80 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Lebanon High Schools class of 2020 buried a time capsule with more than 500 items earlier today at Nelson Park. The idea came to the seniors after finding a time capsule from the class of 1918 when the junior high was being demolished.

Latest News

National

Amid virus surge, South Texas coast drenched by cyclone

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JOHN L. MONE and NOMAAN MERCHANT
A day after roaring ashore as a hurricane, Hanna lashed the Texas Gulf Coast on Sunday with high winds and drenching rains that destroyed boats, flooded streets and knocked out power across a region already reeling from a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

Lebanon high school students organize time capsule

Updated: 2 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

Local

VIEWER SNAPSHOTS: Weather around the Ozarks from July 25-26

Updated: 3 hours ago
This weekend’s weather has provided some picturesque weather opportunities for viewers around southwest Missouri.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

KY3 Weather Snapshots July 24-26, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

$600 pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire July 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of the week.