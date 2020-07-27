Man dead after ATV crash in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -

A man is dead after crashing an ATV in Camden County, Mo.

Andrew Simons, 35, was driving the four-wheeler on Mount Horeb road, just south of Camdenton, around 9:30 Sunday night. He failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road. The ATV flipped and Simons was thrown from it. He died at the scene.

This is Troop F’s 8th fatal crash for July, and 42nd for 2020.

