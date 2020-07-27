Advertisement

MSU professor discusses economic impact of COVID-19

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic made a huge impact on the economy with unemployment rates at an all time high and many businesses going under.

Missouri State Professor of Economics, John Stuart Rabon said that’s why the government is doing massive deficit spending as a trade off to keep the economy afloat.

”Whether it’s the paycheck protection program, the one-time stimulus payments, whether it’s the increase of unemployment benefits. They’re doing all of this to keep the economy afloat,” said Missouri State University Professor of Economics, John Stuart Rabon.

There’s talk on another round of stimulus checks. Rabon believes the first round was more of an economic safeguard than stimulus because of people saving it or using it to pay bills.

”Hopefully these stimulus checks will have more of an economic impact. They’ll go out and buy televisions or any type of goods they wouldn’t have bought earlier in the recession,” said Rabon.

The extra $600 added to unemployment benefits expires at the end of July. Raben said there’s talk of extending some kind payments.

”It won’t be that extra $600 a week that people were getting. The Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin indicated that they’re getting a 70% replacement rate, meaning what you were making before the recession started, the government will be getting you that. It’s going to be a really difficult target to hit because states do their unemployment differently,” said Rabon.

He said there’s no telling when the economy may rebound.

”It all depends on what the virus does, and if there’s a second wave, and the extent of that second wave,” said Rabon.

