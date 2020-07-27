Advertisement

Neighbors north of downtown Springfield wake to slashed tires

Neighbors baffled to wake up to slashed tires Saturday morning.
By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A group of Woodland Heights neighbors are still baffled a day later after their tires were slashed late Friday night, waking up to an unpleasant surprise Saturday morning.

People living on W. Atlantic said at least 19 people had slashed tires just on their street, with several more having the same issue on surrounding blocks. Many neighbors did not want to show their face on camera or give their name, afraid it could happen again.

The mother of one neighbor says the area is home to many working class families, retirees, single moms, or those on a fixed income. Having to pay for new tires is just one more unnecessary stress.

“Some people had two that were done,” she said. “So that is 200 bucks.”

Even longtime neighbors were shocked, saying it was a first time for them.

“I’ve lived here 25 years, and nobody’s done that,” another woman said.

She said she still cannot believe somebody would vandalize people’s cars like that.

“That is just ridiculous what they did,” the woman said. “And to so many people.”

The mother of a Woodland Heights neighbor said it is a simple case of people seeking an adrenaline rush, and going too far.

“They were wanting to see what they could get away with, and not get caught,” she said.

She said people should find other ways to get an adrenaline rush by doing something positive, not negative.

“If somebody needs an adrenaline rush, they need to take up snowboarding, or slalom skiing, or maybe do the mud run. But don’t prey on innocent people that have done absolutely zero to you.”

Several people said they have made police reports and do not know who it could have been. So far police have not made any arrests.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

