Parents react to back-to-school plan for Nixa Public Schools

By Kara Strickland
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -

We’ve told you that students heading back to Nixa Public Schools will have to wear a mask, but there’s more to the district’s re-opening plan than just face coverings.

The school district plans to allow students to return to their classrooms for a 5-day in-person school week.

Parent Joanna Weitzel is no stranger to Nixa Public Schools.

”I have a daughter going into 8th grade, a daughter going into 5th grade and a son going into 2nd grade,” Weitzel said.

She said her three kids will be returning to their in-person classes this fall.

”We’re excited to get back in the classroom and see our teachers, and if we have to do virtual, we will do that as well,” Weitzel said.

The school district has three levels of its safety plan: red, yellow, and green. It intends to start out the school year at the green level, meaning school activities will be as ‘normal’ as possible.

“They have a plan for every kind of thing,” Weitzel said.

The plan does allow families to choose between in person and virtual classes. Some parents KY3 spoke with off camera Monday said they’re still contemplating what to do.

”I know parents had a lot of questions and we did, too,” Weitzel said.

One of those questions was if their child would be able to participate in school sports.

”I do know that was a big concern for a lot of parents whose kids are athletes and play multiple sports if they chose virtual they wouldn’t be able to,” she said.

The district sent an update to parents letting them know Nixa will allow students to go virtual and keep their athletics and activities eligibility.

The update read:

Due to recent changes within the Central Ozark conference, Nixa will allow junior high and high school students to take all virtual classes and still maintain MSHSAA eligibility for athletics and activities, as long as they continue to meet all other MSHSAA eligibility requirements.

Weitzel said that decision is a good one for her daughter, who plays on the middle school volleyball team.

”She’ll get a larger pool of kids to participate in the sport if you allow everyone to do it,” Weitzel said.

Parents need to make their decision on whether they would like to send their students back to the classroom or work virtually this year by Friday, July 31.

The district said its safety plan will be a living document and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

