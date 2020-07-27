Springfield man calls St. Louis Police “cowards” for not killing him after he fired shots at them

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -According to court records, 23 year-old Peter Webb is a resident at the Old Monterey Apartments in Springfield.

But over the weekend Webb was arrested and charged for opening fire with a sawed-off shotgun on police officers in St. Louis who were trying to disperse a group of cruising cars near a gas station. Webb, who police say was not among the cruisers, started shooting at a police car as he drove by the scene.

Before the incident was over, one officer had been hit in the elbow by shrapnel, another blew out a knee during the scuffle to apprehend Webb and another officer suffered a head injury when his car was rammed by Webb’s truck.

Two of the officers were treated and released while the other didn’t need treatment.

St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda, commenting on what appeared to be a random shooting, said it was another example of what he called, “almost non-stop violence in St. Louis.”

“In that neighborhood gunfire is so common they didn’t really react until the police car was struck,” Roorda said. “And I think that says a lot and should scare everybody listening to this.”

Police pursued Webb’s truck for two-and-a-half miles with Webb continuing to fire shots.

“Officers exercised extraordinary restraint,” said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. “They didn’t shoot back during this whole ordeal.”

Police say Webb finally ran out of ammunition and the chase ended when Webb T-boned a police car into a light pole, a move Hayden said was definitely intentional.

“Absolutely. Because he did a U-turn in order to do it,” Hayden explained.

Following the crash Webb abandoned this truck and was apprehended after fighting with officers.

According to the probable cause statement, he told them they were “cowards” for not killing him because he wanted to die.

Hayden said he was very thankful that his officers are O.K. and that things could have been worse.

“I use the word blessed,” he said. “I thank the Lord that they weren’t injured more severely.”

Webb, who’s only previous run-ins with the law were for speeding and driving with a revoked license in June, now faces eight new charges including three first-degree assaults, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

This incident was part of a three-day span in which 30 people were shot in St. Louis.

“It shows the brazen nature of it,” Harden said. “But it also shows what we’re up against in these times.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.