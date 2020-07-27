Advertisement

Springfield’s police chief and NAACP meet to address community concerns

(KY3)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams and members of Springfield Police Department’s command staff met with Springfield NAACP President Toni Robinson to discuss three demands.

The NAACP issued the demands to city council during a meeting on July 13. The list included:

1. Ban VNR/chokeholds or any form of neck restraint

2. Reduce the disparity index to 1

3. Reform the Police Civilian Review Board (PCRB)

The two sides discussed the demands and while they made no decisions, SPD and the NAACP agreed to continue to meet regarding items 1 and 2. As to item 3, the PCRB was established by city council and is outside the purview of the police department. Plans were discussed for the NAACP to speak with city council about that concern

“At SPD we value, appreciate and respect our relationship with the Springfield NAACP,” said Chief Paul Williams. “We are working to create greater trust in the community and show the citizens of Springfield that we are doing all we can to help them feel safe.”

A list of 22 questions were also submitted to SPD by the NAACP and Chief Paul Williams responded to each of them. The questions and answers were discussed in great detail at the meeting—and follow up talks are being planned.

A link to the questions, along with a brief summary of the answers provided by SPD, are in a link below.

Read the list of questions and answers.

