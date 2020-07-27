Advertisement

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it&amp;rsquo;s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.
FILE - A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot, in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Target Corp. says it&amp;rsquo;s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) —

Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade-long tradition of jump starting Black Friday sales.

The move, announced Monday, comes as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store door busters as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states.

Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Easy Breakfast Frittata

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Try this easy recipe to energize you for the day!

KY3

Man dead after ATV crash in Camden County, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Man dead after ATV crash in Camden County, Mo.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, rain returns this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

News

As parents contemplate sending kids to school, rural areas see internet capabilities as major hurdle

Updated: 11 hours ago
Parents in rural areas worry internet issues could hinder their child's learning this fall if in-person classes aren't held

Latest News

News

MSU professor discusses economic impact of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Missouri State Professor of Economics, John Stuart Rabon said that’s why the government is doing massive deficit spending as a trade off to keep the economy afloat.

News

Neighbors north of downtown Springfield wake to slashed tires

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A group of Woodland Heights neighbors are still baffled a day later after their tires were slashed late Friday night, waking up to an unpleasant surprise Saturday morning.

National

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Updated: 13 hours ago
A couple in Minnesota wore red face masks emblazoned with swastikas to a Walmart in a video posted on social media.

Local

After postponed vote, decision on Branson face mask ordinance expected Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
On July 16, the Branson board of aldermen postponed a vote on whether to impose a mask ordinance. A vote over the ordinance is expected July 28.

Local

Man charged after multiple officers shot at, one wounded in St. Louis

Updated: 13 hours ago
One police officer was shot and wounded, while two others were injured Sunday when a Missouri man fired at them and later rammed into one of their vehicles, authorities said.

News

Lebanon High School class of 2020 buries time capsule to be dug up in 80 years

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Lebanon High Schools class of 2020 buried a time capsule with more than 500 items earlier today at Nelson Park. The idea came to the seniors after finding a time capsule from the class of 1918 when the junior high was being demolished.