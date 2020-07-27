TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Easy Breakfast Frittata

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Easy Breakfast Frittata

Here's an easy recipe to energize you for the day! (KY3)

Recipe courtesy: Dietitian Alix Opfer of Achieving Your Best

(Makes 6-8 servings)

Ingredients

6 large eggs or 8 small eggs

¼ cup milk

2 garlic cloves, minced

olive oil {for skillet}

½ cup green onion

1.5-2 cups chopped broccoli

1 cup chopped bell peppers

1/3 cup feta cheese

Directions

Preheat your oven to 400-degrees. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and garlic until combined. Set aside.

Coat the inside of a cast iron skillet with a small amount of olive oil. Add the egg mixture from the bowl.

Add the green onion, broccoli and bell peppers to the egg mixture in the skillet. Stir until evenly combined.

Sprinkle with feta cheese and bake for 25-30 minutes or until the eggs are set. Season to taste and serve hot. Alix recommends including fresh fruit on the side.

Nutrition Facts:

Per serving

132 kcal, 6g Carbs, 9g Protein, 8g Fat, 18mcg Vitamin D

