Firefighters investigating 2 weekend fires in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -

Fire officials in Monett are hoping for a quiet week.

A pair of fires kept them busy over the weekend. Monett Fire Chief Tommy Jones said it’s not very common for his department to see structure fires on consecutive nights.

“It’s pretty unusual,” said Chief Jones. “We haven’t had a structure fire in quite a while, so having them that close together is kinda rare.”

The first was called in around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and caused significant damage to storage units. The second was called in just before 1 a.m. Sunday and destroyed a two-story home. The fire marshal was called in on both, with the cause of the first being electrical and the second is undetermined at this point.

“I don’t believe they was connected,” said Chief Jones. “But we won’t know until the investigation’s done.”

In the meantime, Chief Jones is hoping for some quieter nights for a while.

"There's been a little bit of concern, but things don't seem to be adding up the same so, I mean, we're kinda watching the area just to see, but hopefully we don't have any more of 'em."

Quite of bit of the house structure has collapsed, but not due to the fire. That’s because the fire department went in and tore it down to see if anybody was inside. Thankfully the house was unoccupied.

