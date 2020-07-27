White House national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

(Gray News) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. Officials told CNN he has been working from home since last week.

Though it is unknown when O’Brien last interacted with President Donald Trump, he accompanied the president on a trip to Doral, Fla., on July 10.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.