Advertisement

White House national security adviser tests positive for coronavirus

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien arrives at Miami International Airport on Friday, July 10, 2020, as he joins President Donald Trump on a trip to Florida.
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien arrives at Miami International Airport on Friday, July 10, 2020, as he joins President Donald Trump on a trip to Florida.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

O’Brien is the highest-ranking Trump administration official known to have tested positive. Officials told CNN he has been working from home since last week.

Though it is unknown when O’Brien last interacted with President Donald Trump, he accompanied the president on a trip to Doral, Fla., on July 10.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Taste Of The Ozarks

TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Easy Breakfast Frittata

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Try this easy recipe to energize you for the day!

News

Target to close on Thanksgiving, ending Black Friday kickoff

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after their turkey feast.

National

GRAPHIC: Witness talks about fatal shooting at Austin protest

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Family members and friends of Garrett Foster are sharing a GoFundMe page - with a photo of him and his fiancée.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Geir Moulson and Elaine Kurtenbach
Europe’s tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Austin, Texas, protester shot and killed

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Protesters took to downtown Austin streets again Sunday night, this time in memory of Garrett Foster, 28, one of their own who was shot and killed at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night.

National

US agents use gas, flash bangs to clear Portland protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
A night that started with a reported shooting and a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails amid a peaceful protest morphed into an intense early morning confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

KY3

Man dead after ATV crash in Camden County, Mo.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Man dead after ATV crash in Camden County, Mo.

National

Man killed at Austin, Texas protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Protesters took to downtown Austin streets again Sunday night, this time in memory of one of their own who was shot and killed at a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday night.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally, rain returns this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

National

Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam McNeil
The forced closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston and China's order in response to shutter the U.S. Consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu mark a new low point in ties between the world's largest economies that can't easily be smoothed over.