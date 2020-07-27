Advertisement

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the most famous gardens in America is getting a face-lift.

Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already underway to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, an iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

The current garden design has been around since the Kennedy years, but the first lady says a “comprehensive renovation” is needed after decades of use for weddings, state dinners and countless presidential news conferences, statements and Thanksgiving turkey pardons.

She used the Rose Garden to announce her “Be Best” youth program in May 2018.

Mrs. Trump said the redesign will increase the garden’s “beauty and functionality” and blend the past with the present in “complete harmony.”

“Protecting the historic integrity of the White House landscape is a considerable responsibility, and we will fulfill our duty as custodians of the public trust,” she wrote in the opening of a detailed report on the project, which is expected to be completed in about three weeks.

Early signs of the work ahead were visible Monday.

Tarps, drapes and other padding had been hung to protect the West Wing colonnade, including in front of the Oval Office.

The most visually striking change to the garden will be the addition of a 3-foot (0.91-meter)-wide limestone walking path bordering the central lawn, according to Perry Guillot, the landscape architect working on the project.

Less noticeable changes include improved drainage and infrastructure, and making the garden more accessible for people with disabilities. Audiovisual, broadcasting and other technical fixes are part of the plan, too.

President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden more lately for open-air statements and news conferences in the age of coronavirus, a trend he's likely to continue until the virus is brought under control and as the November presidential election nears.

Mrs. Trump said the plan will return the Rose Garden to its original 1962 footprint.

President John F. Kennedy was so inspired by the gardens he saw during a 1961 state visit to France, and other stops in Europe, that he enlisted his friend Rachel Lambert Mellon to design the outdoor space by the Oval Office.

Inspiration came to Mellon as she walked along New York's Fifth Avenue on a cold October afternoon in 1961, she wrote for the White House Historical Association.

First ladies are largely in charge of ensuring upkeep of the White House and its grounds, and they often endeavor to leave something behind for future presidential families to enjoy.

Michelle Obama planted a produce garden on the South Lawn that Mrs. Trump has continued.

Mrs. Trump has overseen several renovation projects, including refurbishment of Red Room wall coverings, Blue Room furniture and the White House bowling alley.

She faced sharp criticism for announcing, around the time of the virus outbreak earlier this year, that construction had begun on a privately funded tennis pavilion on the south grounds. She pushed back in a tweet that encouraged those “who choose to be negative & question my work” to “contribute something good & productive in their own communities.”

The Rose Garden renovation plan, which is also to be paid for with private donations, has been approved by the Committee for the Preservation of the White House, which offers advice on preservation projects. The White House did not provide a cost estimate.

___

Associated Press writer Jonathan Lemire contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parents react to back-to-school plan for Nixa Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Missouri lawmakers start work on special session addressing violent crime

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Lawmakers returned to Jefferson City on Monday for a special legislative session to address violent crime.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The Hot Dry Spell is Broken

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be a bit more widespread on Monday

News

Ash Grove, Mo. man recovering after he was shot in the head

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Special Session on Violent Crime Begins

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Arkansas music festival cited for virus safety violations

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he thought the event had a good plan in place but said "the ball was dropped" in its execution. He said the state needs to ensure large events can comply with safety rules before approving them.

News

Parents react to back-to-school plan for Nixa Public Schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Some parents KY3 spoke with off camera Monday said they’re still contemplating what to do, others were excited about the 5-day in-person school week.

National

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

News

Firefighters investigating 2 weekend fires in Monett, Mo.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Fire officials in Monett are hoping for a quiet week. A pair of fires kept them busy over the weekend. Monett Fire Chief Tommy Jones said it’s not very common for his department to see structure fires on consecutive nights.

News

Springfield's YMCA developing plan to help parents in virtual classroom schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.