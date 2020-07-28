“Children’s Hour” puppets donated to Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The best known puppets on “The Children’s Hour”, who were like friends of the family, will soon be on display at the Springfield History Museum. The wildly popular afternoon kid show aired here on KY3 for three decades.

The puppets arrived at the museum Tuesday afternoon. These puppets were the backups. The original puppets reside with longtime host Aunt Norma, who was a big part of the show’s popularity.

“The show made a big impact on the community,” said “Aunt Norma” Champion. “Because it was the right thing at the right time and it served a need.”

Steve Perry, who worked on the show at one point, donated three of the famous puppets.

“I said you know, I gotta get ‘em off my shelf and get ‘em somewhere where people can see ‘em,” said Perry.

Which is where the museum comes in. Executive Director of the Springfield History Museum, John Sellars, is excited to have them.

“As a Springfield native, this is cool,” Sellars said. “This is gonna be a lot of fun. They’re just a wonderful piece of the history of Springfield and of the TV station.”

After taking care of them for 35 years, Perry thought it was about time to give them a new place to live. And he knows they’ll be in good hands at the museum.

“They’ll be great caretakers,” said Perry. “And I’m sure he’ll get ‘em displayed for people to come look at because it’s part of our childhood, he knows that too. He was on the show. I was on the show, so if you lived in Springfield in the 50s and 60s, there they are.”

The day the puppets are made available to the public is not known yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when that happens.

