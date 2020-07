OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

The highway patrol says Bethany Heck, 29, of Rolla was killed in a crash Monday night. The patrol says Heck drove off U.S. 63 south of County Road 637, her car hit a tree. The crash happened at 11:05 p.m.

This is Troop F’S 10th fatality for July and 44TH for 2020.

