Health leaders in Arkansas report one of the highest daily deaths total from COVID-19 Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson again said he was discouraged by daily numbers from testing of COVID-19 Tuesday.

He announced the latest numbers during his daily briefing in Little Rock.

Health leaders announced Tuesday 20 deaths from the coronavirus. Arkansas Health Department’s Dr. Jose Romero says those deaths are not considered a cluster or from an outbreak. He noted six of the deaths are from a backlog of cases.

The state added an additional 734 cases, bringing the total to 40,181. The state tested 5,248 patients on Monday. Benton County reported 50 cases. Washington County reported 45 confirmed tests. Cases in the northwest part of the state are slowly declining.

