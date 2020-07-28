Advertisement

Kansas City considers new coronavirus restrictions

A man carries a bag of groceries through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Sunday, March 22, 2020. Officials in Missouri's largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A man carries a bag of groceries through downtown Kansas City, Mo. Sunday, March 22, 2020. Officials in Missouri's largest cities are ordering a mandatory stay-at-home rule to residents starting next week in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. St. Louis and St. Louis County authorities first announced the order, which is to begin Monday, before Kansas City officials followed later Saturday with a similar order. The order in Kansas City and surrounding areas is set to begin Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -

Kansas City is considering joining the St. Louis area in imposing new restrictions designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of statewide restrictions.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet that he participated in a call Monday with Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and several Midwestern mayors who are seeing reported cases rise, fueled in part by an increase in cases among young adults.

Lucas said recommendations that were suggested include reducing indoor dining seating capacity and reducing bar hours. Those are among the restrictions that St. Louis County announced it is enacting starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

"Mayor Lucas and local health officials take seriously the advice of Dr. Birx and will continue discussions over the next several days about the next steps in Kansas City's COVID response efforts," Lucas' spokeswoman Morgan Said said Tuesday.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases jumped Monday by 1,123 to 43,050, with 1,201 deaths. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly refused to enact a statewide order requiring masks, citing relatively few cases in most of the state compared to hot spots in bigger cities. He hasn't wavered on his decision to reopen Missouri, even as the number of confirmed cases has spiked in the past several weeks. The state health department director attributes the recent hike in cases spread among people in the 20s. The college town of Columbia also put curfews on bars and required face masks in public places.

Even as cases rose, mask use was limited as Missouri lawmakers gathered in the Capitol on Monday to launch a special session on crime. Parson is pushing for several changes, including creating a witness protection fund to keep witnesses and their families safe before trial, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

____

Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Mo., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unions sue USDA over faster chicken plant production speeds

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and local unions representing 10 plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Missouri joined with nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen to file the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C.

News

Back to health, Blues and Avalanche top two teams in West

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The two teams get things rolling Sunday in Edmonton by facing each other to kick off a round-robin tournament to determine seeding in the West.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More big downpours today

Updated: 1 hour ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of the Kansas City Royals

Updated: 1 hours ago
"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

Latest News

News

Springfield’s Discovery Center offering programs when kids are out of classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
Once school starts back, there will be two options from the Discovery Center.

News

Springfield’s Discovery Center offering programs when kids are out of classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Polk County, Mo. COVID-19 outbreak tied to residential learning facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health leaders say those who had contact with the individuals while infectious have been notified.

News

City of Chicago adds Missouri, 3 other states added to quarantine order to curb virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Chicago officials issued the quarantine order in early July. Initially, it applied to travelers from 15 states but has been updated weekly based on increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

News

Visitors from all over the country sound off on Branson face-covering proposal

Updated: 5 hours ago
“It should be a choice. The government shouldn’t be telling us to do that.”

News

Driver from Rolla killed in a crash in Osage County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The highway patrol investigates a deadly crash in Osage County