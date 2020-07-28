Mother and friends of local band drummer shot over weekend speak out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A local drummer is recovering after a shooting that happened late Friday night.

According to police, 23-year-old Dakota Watson was shot in the head and arm by a friend’s ex-boyfriend. Court documents show that Watson was staying with the friend because she was afraid to be home alone after breaking up with her ex.

Police said the woman’s ex-boyfriend, Keith Rubble, forced his way into her apartment. He then shot Watson, who was hiding in a closet.

Watson’s mother said they are lucky he is still alive.

Let alone able to speak and stand and talk,” Christine Courtney said.

Courtney said her son is often out late following his band’s performances.

“I texted him and said, hey I forgot to ask, will you be home tonight? And he said yeah, later,” Courtney said.

She said she did not hear from him for several hours and eventually got very concerned. She started making numerous calls, and eventually heard back from her son.

”He called me right back and said, mom it’s not good,” she said. “And I said okay. Okay what happened? And he told me he was shot.”

Courtney said she was immediately overcome by emotion.

”This is not something I thought I would ever hear,” she said. “Total shock and disbelief. Scared out of my mind.”

Watson’s friends said he is a standout person and would never imagine something like this happening to someone so gentle.

“He’s just very selfless,” Watson’s bandmate and lifelong friend Sawyer Rikard said. “It is always somebody else before him.”

To honor their friend, his band Paralandra will host a benefit concert in his name. His mother said the amount of support has been overwhelming. And just thinking about the benefit concert reminds her how lucky the family is that her son is still alive.

”When I pull up that page that talks about that benefit concert, and you see his picture being funny and pointing at the crowd, that just about breaks my heart to know just how close we came to losing him.”

“Ruble was arrested Saturday in Dallas County after he called 911 saying he’d done something bad in Springfield. In his truck police said they found the gun believed to be used in the crime.

Ruble is now in the Greene County jail facing several charges, including assault and burglary. He is also being held without bond.

