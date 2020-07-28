On Your Side: Riding the school bus during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Riding the bus to school is about to look a lot different.

On Your Side interview nearly a dozen educators in different school districts. All have the same goal.

“First and foremost our considerations are about our students and our staff. Just how can we keep them safe,” said Brad Swofford, Superintendent for Branson Public Schools.

Several districts, including Spokane, will seat students from back to front on the bus.

“We are loading from back to front. So we don’t have students crossing each other. Families are seated together. Part of that assigned seat is for the contact tracing,” said Della Bell-Freeman, Superintendent for Spokane Public Schools.

District leaders are using money from the CARES Act to purchase cleaning equipment.

In Clever, buses will be cleaned twice a day.

“It’s a 50-foot hose that will allow the machine to set outside. We use the wand with the mist and we are able to disinfect all parts of the bus,” said Benjy Fenske, Superintendent for Clever Public Schools.

Face coverings required. Windows down. These districts have the staff, but it’s all hands on deck.

“We are fortunate enough we got some new drivers on staff,” said Fenske.

