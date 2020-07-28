Advertisement

Ozark public schools ‘developing’ and ‘making changes’ to re-entry plans

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark public schools announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the district was re-evaluating fall re-entry policies.

A district spokesperson told KY3 that the changes have not yet been determined, but could be announced in the coming days and weeks.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the district is “working to evaluate all our classrooms and class rosters to determine a realistic expectation of our ability to socially distance.”

The post also said the district is “developing our plans within each classroom and making any necessary changes to our re-entry safety plans, to include masking and face covering guidelines.”

A week ago, the district superintendent said that a mandate was not yet on the table, but could become an option down the line.

“It may turn out, we may decide we just can’t socially distance to the maximum amount we need to,” Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman said. “So really a mandate would be necessary.”

One Ozark mother said she thinks the district usually does a good job of weighing all options and taking differing opinions into consideration.

”Trying to appease everybody, I know safety will always come first,” Keely Rocco-O’Dell said. “But they are trying to, any side of the field that anybody is on, they’re trying to appease anybody.”

O’Dell said she supports the idea of masks being up to the students and their parents.

“I believe that’s the best way to go, given the current information that we have,” she said.

She also said the district should have a strong reason for mandating masks.

”If they feel it’s really necessary,” O’Dell said. “But it’s got to be based of logical statistics. Then that’s fine. If they mandate it, there’s got to be statistical evidence to prove that it’s got to be done.”

She said she thinks it is possible a district mask mandate could upset some parents.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

Local

Medicaid expansion vote in Missouri coming next week

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Expanding Medicaid in Missouri is one of the big ballot issues for Tuesday, August 4. Some people on both sides of the issue talk about their thoughts and why it should or shouldn't be passed.

News

Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and the City of Chicago have added Missouri to the list of states where residents and visitors must quarantine for 14-days upon entering their state or city.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Forecast Rest of the Week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The money will go toward hiring up to 40 new contact tracers.

Latest News

News

Branson (Mo.) Board of Aldermen approves masking mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The ordinance requires anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space.

News

Branson Board of Aldermen approve masking mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikki Ogle reports.

News

Missourians will decide future of medicaid spending August 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Springfield's Discovery Center offers parents assistance as school days go part-virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,773 new cases COVID-19, Arkansas deaths rise too

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.