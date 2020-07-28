Ozark public schools ‘developing’ and ‘making changes’ to re-entry plans

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark public schools announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the district was re-evaluating fall re-entry policies.

A district spokesperson told KY3 that the changes have not yet been determined, but could be announced in the coming days and weeks.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the district is “working to evaluate all our classrooms and class rosters to determine a realistic expectation of our ability to socially distance.”

The post also said the district is “developing our plans within each classroom and making any necessary changes to our re-entry safety plans, to include masking and face covering guidelines.”

A week ago, the district superintendent said that a mandate was not yet on the table, but could become an option down the line.

“It may turn out, we may decide we just can’t socially distance to the maximum amount we need to,” Ozark Superintendent Chris Bauman said. “So really a mandate would be necessary.”

One Ozark mother said she thinks the district usually does a good job of weighing all options and taking differing opinions into consideration.

”Trying to appease everybody, I know safety will always come first,” Keely Rocco-O’Dell said. “But they are trying to, any side of the field that anybody is on, they’re trying to appease anybody.”

O’Dell said she supports the idea of masks being up to the students and their parents.

“I believe that’s the best way to go, given the current information that we have,” she said.

She also said the district should have a strong reason for mandating masks.

”If they feel it’s really necessary,” O’Dell said. “But it’s got to be based of logical statistics. Then that’s fine. If they mandate it, there’s got to be statistical evidence to prove that it’s got to be done.”

She said she thinks it is possible a district mask mandate could upset some parents.

