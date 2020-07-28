Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of the Kansas City Royals

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is the newest member of the team’s ownership group.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman concluded. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

