Polk County, Mo. COVID-19 outbreak tied to residential learning facility

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -

The Polk County Health Center confirmed 25 positive cases in Polk County after additional testing at the Mashburn Residential Learning Center in Bolivar.

Health leaders say those who had contact with the individuals while infectious have been notified. Polk County’s contract tracing staff is monitoring their symptoms. The MRLC is working in cooperation with the Polk County Health Center, Ozark Community Health Center and the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide testing for all clients and staff. This is an ongoing process every seven days.

“It should be expected there will be additional cases with ongoing testing,” said Michelle Morris, Polk County Health Department’s administrator. “The testing allows the center to continually assess the virus activity and work to contain the virus. We appreciate the efforts MRLC administration has made to contain the spread further. The increase of PPE supplies for the staff and isolation of residents and staff should result in limited spread in coming weeks.”

The center has been closed to the public since March, including limited visits from healthcare providers. All parents and guardians have been notified and those individuals who have tested positive are quarantined away from the remaining population of clients. The positive tested staff will remain in isolation and monitored by the county health department where they reside, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

