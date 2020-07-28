Report: 3 billion animals impacted by Australia’s bushfires

(Gray News) - Bushfires in Australia earlier this year were devastating to local wildlife, and a new report shows just how bad it was.

The World Wildlife Fund says nearly 3 billion animals were killed or displaced by the fires.

That’s almost triple January’s estimate.

“The interim findings are shocking. It’s hard to think of another event anywhere in the world in living memory that has killed or displaced that many animals,” said WWF-Australia CEO Dermot O’Gorman. “This ranks as one of the worst wildlife disasters in modern history.”

⚠️3 billion animals estimated to be impacted by the Australian bushfires. We have an opportunity to raise our voices for what we’ve lost and turn things around for struggling wildlife. Your voice is powerful, sign here 👉https://t.co/sTcKcaVKaT pic.twitter.com/mfBsFzpgZS — WWF_Australia (@WWF_Australia) July 28, 2020

The figure includes an estimated 143 million mammals, 2.46 billion reptiles, 180 million birds, and 51 million frogs.

With more than 15,000 fires, spread across every Australian state, it was the worst fire season on record.

