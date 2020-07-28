Advertisement

Safety of workers a top priority at Springfield Ozark Empire Fair in 2020

Ferris wheel at the fair
Ferris wheel at the fair (KOTA)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

We are just days away before the Ozark Empire Fair opens, where food, games, and rides will be ready for business. But workers say it’s the first time since February that they’ve had to actually set up for a fair like this one.

“It’s been very difficult, financially it has been, ya know nothing coming in, everything going out,” said Thomas Red Cox.

Wade Shows General Manager Thomas Red Cox says despite the lack of events because of COVID-19, he kept all of his employees who wanted to stay, keeping them busy by doing maintenance and working on their equipment.

“I am really excited we are here and operating,” said Cox.

Now with work at their fingertips, Cox is doing all he can to make sure his more than a hundred workers stay healthy this week.

“We are making them wear a mask and we are really making them stay 6 feet apart all the time and if they have a mask on, they can come a little closer,” said Cox.

This year the fairgrounds will not be selling camping spots to the public, leaving more room to the workers.

“We gave them about 24 percent more camping spots so they can even spread out more and get extra camping in here,” said Aaron Owen, General Manager of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will also be on the grounds every day, inspecting anyone who has opened a food stand.

“That’s their job, making sure people are wearing gloves, and this year gloves and a mask, in there,” said Owen.

And as for fairgrounds workers they will be given hand washing stations at every entrance and can decide to wear a mask or face shield, whatever makes them comfortable.

