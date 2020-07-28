Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In the midst of a global pandemic, people from all across the country are flocking to the Lake of the Ozarks this summer.

“Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah... I’ve never seen so many states represented down here at any given time,” said Lake Ozark Mayor, Gerry Murawski.

A big draw, Murawski says, is Missouri doesn’t have any statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

”I think what we’ve done right is that we gave people freedoms that unfortunately they don’t have other places,” Murawski said.

Some states are worried about Missouri’s rise in coronavirus cases.

If you visit Missouri from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania, or visit those states from Missouri, you have to quarantine there for 14 days.

Same for the city of Chicago. Their rule goes into effect on July 31.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson shrugged it off.

”First of all, I’m not going to put much stock in what New York says,” Parson said Monday. “They’re a disaster to start off with, the way they’ve handled their situation.”

I asked @GovParsonMO what he thought about New York and Pennsylvania adding Missouri to their 14-day travel quarantine list. He said “I don’t put much stock into what New York has to say about Missouri.”



Here are comparisons on the COVID crisis in those three states. pic.twitter.com/g0E6H4NF3S — Andrew Havranek KY3 (@Andrew_Havranek) July 27, 2020

While New York has many more coronavirus cases and deaths, their curve has dropped. Missouri’s, on the other hand, is rising.

Tuesday, Missouri announced 1,773 new COVID-19 cases, a record for the state. New York saw 608 new cases.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Chicago. What do these places have in common? They've all added Missouri to their "travel advisory" list for the coronavirus. They're asking those who visit Missouri, or visit their state/city, quarantine for 14 days -- (unless an essential worker like truck driver, etc.) I asked Governor Mike Parson about this yesterday. Here's his response. I have more tonight at 6. Posted by Andrew Havranek KY3 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek emailed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office about Parson’s response to their travel advisory.

Rich Azzopardi, Senior Advisor to Governor Cuomo gave the following statement:

”Sounds like a reckless and political response to me. Facts still matter and the fact is New York was hit the hardest because the federal government failed to ground air travel from Europe to the East Coast until six weeks after they stopped travel from China. The CDC now says that as a result of this, 3 million European travelers came here carrying the virus with them. But New Yorkers stood together, wore masks, socially distanced and abided by a science-based re-opening that was praised by Dr. Fauci . The state is past Phase 4 and hospitalizations have continued to fall and New York went from having the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest.”

Murawski doesn’t think those other state’s restrictions will hurt local tourism.

”We certainly are enjoying the tourism all this has brought us,” Murawski said.

Click here for a full list of states and their travel advisories.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.