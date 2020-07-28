Advertisement

Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

"I'm not going to put much stock in what New York says," said Gov. Mike Parson on Monday."
Screenshots from the New York Times show the difference in the COVID-19 curve for New York and Missouri on 7/28/2020. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and the City of Chicago require a 14-day quarantine after traveling to the Show Me State.
Screenshots from the New York Times show the difference in the COVID-19 curve for New York and Missouri on 7/28/2020. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and the City of Chicago require a 14-day quarantine after traveling to the Show Me State.(KY3)
By Andrew Havranek
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In the midst of a global pandemic, people from all across the country are flocking to the Lake of the Ozarks this summer.

“Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah... I’ve never seen so many states represented down here at any given time,” said Lake Ozark Mayor, Gerry Murawski.

A big draw, Murawski says, is Missouri doesn’t have any statewide COVID-19 restrictions.

”I think what we’ve done right is that we gave people freedoms that unfortunately they don’t have other places,” Murawski said.

Some states are worried about Missouri’s rise in coronavirus cases.

If you visit Missouri from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania, or visit those states from Missouri, you have to quarantine there for 14 days.

Same for the city of Chicago. Their rule goes into effect on July 31.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson shrugged it off.

”First of all, I’m not going to put much stock in what New York says,” Parson said Monday. “They’re a disaster to start off with, the way they’ve handled their situation.”

While New York has many more coronavirus cases and deaths, their curve has dropped. Missouri’s, on the other hand, is rising.

Tuesday, Missouri announced 1,773 new COVID-19 cases, a record for the state. New York saw 608 new cases.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Chicago. What do these places have in common? They've all added Missouri to their "travel advisory" list for the coronavirus. They're asking those who visit Missouri, or visit their state/city, quarantine for 14 days -- (unless an essential worker like truck driver, etc.) I asked Governor Mike Parson about this yesterday. Here's his response. I have more tonight at 6.

Posted by Andrew Havranek KY3 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

KY3/KSPR’s Andrew Havranek emailed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office about Parson’s response to their travel advisory.

Rich Azzopardi, Senior Advisor to Governor Cuomo gave the following statement:

”Sounds like a reckless and political response to me. Facts still matter and the fact is New York was hit the hardest because the federal government failed to ground air travel from Europe to the East Coast until six weeks after they stopped travel from China. The CDC now says that as a result of this,  3 million European travelers came here carrying the virus with them. But New Yorkers stood together, wore masks, socially distanced and abided by a science-based re-opening that was praised by Dr. Fauci . The state is past Phase 4 and hospitalizations have continued to fall and New York went from having the highest infection rate in the nation to one of the lowest.”

Murawski doesn’t think those other state’s restrictions will hurt local tourism.

”We certainly are enjoying the tourism all this has brought us,” Murawski said.

Click here for a full list of states and their travel advisories.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Updated: moments ago
Several states, City of Chicago add Missouri to 14-day quarantine travel list

Local

Medicaid expansion vote in Missouri coming next week

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Expanding Medicaid in Missouri is one of the big ballot issues for Tuesday, August 4. Some people on both sides of the issue talk about their thoughts and why it should or shouldn't be passed.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Forecast Rest of the Week

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

Latest News

News

Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The money will go toward hiring up to 40 new contact tracers.

News

Branson (Mo.) Board of Aldermen approves masking mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
The ordinance requires anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space.

News

Branson Board of Aldermen approve masking mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikki Ogle reports.

Local

Ozark public schools ‘developing’ and ‘making changes’ to re-entry plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Ozark public schools announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the district was re-evaluating fall re-entry policies.

News

Missourians will decide future of medicaid spending August 4

Updated: 1 hour ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Springfield's Discovery Center offers parents assistance as school days go part-virtual

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sara Forhetz reports.