Springfield City Council unanimously passes $2.7 million health department budget adjustment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield City Council made a move to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the city. Members unanimously passed a $2.7 million dollar health department budget in a special session Tuesday afternoon. The money will go toward hiring up to 40 new contact tracers.

Assistant Health Director Katie Towns said the health department has a 134 cases that have not yet been contacted.

“What we’re doing is looking at means of support to help us re-gain that control,” Towns said.

She said the use of $2,748,859 of the Public Health Fund Balance passed Tuesday will allow the health department to hire up to 40 new contact tracers through a contracted company for at least six months.

”We will be able to pursue executing this contract within the terms of probably by the end of the week and hopefully bringing that additional capacity on in the next couple of weeks,” Towns said.

Health Director Clay Goddard said the county has found a short-term solution in the mean time.

”I am very grateful that the Greene County Medical Society, Cox Health and the Missouri State University Master Public health program have stepped up and provided 30 volunteers,” he said during Monday night’s city council meeting.

CoxHealth said in a statement:

CoxHealth is glad to support the Springfield-Greene County Health Department with its contact tracing work related to COVID-19. We hope that this initial group of 20 people will be able to help work through cases that need to be traced as local numbers increase. The department’s work is crucial, as tracing is very important to helping stop the spread of the virus.

Goddard said those volunteers started training Tuesday.

“We hope that we can get them deployed as early as tomorrow to knock that backlog of cases out,” Goddard said.

The extra hands come just in time for the health department, Goddard said two members of the CDC will be observing the way it is handling the spread of the virus. They are set to arrive this Thursday.

“They’re conducting an investigation across the country are in order to determine the best uses of capacity within health departments and how to respond to this crisis effectively,” Towns said.

Towns said ideally the health department should be able to catch back up and get to their 24-48 hour notification period. The health department released it has now surpassed 1,000 positive cases.

Goddard said in the special session Tuesday it is possible the funding will be reimbursed through CARES Act funding, but said there are no guarantees.

The health department said in a news release the money would pay for a contract for additional contact tracing capacity, the company, Maximus Federal Services, Inc., provides this expertise in other states.

