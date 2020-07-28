Springfield man sentenced to 45 years in double shooting

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) -

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

KOAM reports that LaFayette Starr entered a plea agreement on Monday instead of going to trial for the June 2017 shooting near Sarcoxie. Responding officers found 22-year-old Tayler Anderson, of Carthage, dead. The second victim, Gage Williams, was wounded but survived.

The shooting happened on a county road. Springfield police arrested Starr later in the day.

Starr will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

