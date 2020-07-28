Advertisement

Springfield’s Brad Pitt earns Emmy nomination for portrayal of Dr. Fauci on “SNL”

Brad Pitt appears as Dr. Anthony Fauci in "SNL" episode.
Brad Pitt appears as Dr. Anthony Fauci in "SNL" episode.(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s Brad Pitt earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pitt earned the nod for a guest appearance as the doctor on the series in April.

He is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) the late Fred Willard (“Modern Family”), Dev Patel (“Modern Love”), Adam Driver (“SNL”) and Eddie Murphy (“SNL”). Pitt won his first Oscar in February for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented September 20 on ABC.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Branson (Mo.) Board of Aldermen approves masking mandate

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The ordinance requires anyone 13 and up to wear masks or other face coverings in any public space.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,773 new cases COVID-19, Arkansas deaths rise too

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Patrick Mahomes becomes part owner of the Kansas City Royals

Updated: 1 hours ago
"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

News

Health leaders in Arkansas report highest daily deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson again said he was discouraged by daily numbers from testing of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Unions sue USDA over faster chicken plant production speeds

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and local unions representing 10 plants in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Missouri joined with nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen to file the lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C.

News

Back to health, Blues and Avalanche top two teams in West

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The two teams get things rolling Sunday in Edmonton by facing each other to kick off a round-robin tournament to determine seeding in the West.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More big downpours today

Updated: 4 hours ago
Showers and storms will be scattered in nature today.

News

Kansas City considers new coronavirus restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City is considering joining the St. Louis area in imposing new restrictions designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of statewide restrictions.

News

Springfield’s Discovery Center offering programs when kids are out of classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
Once school starts back, there will be two options from the Discovery Center.

News

Springfield’s Discovery Center offering programs when kids are out of classroom

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.