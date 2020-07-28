Springfield’s Brad Pitt earns Emmy nomination for portrayal of Dr. Fauci on “SNL”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield’s Brad Pitt earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Pitt earned the nod for a guest appearance as the doctor on the series in April.

He is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) the late Fred Willard (“Modern Family”), Dev Patel (“Modern Love”), Adam Driver (“SNL”) and Eddie Murphy (“SNL”). Pitt won his first Oscar in February for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented September 20 on ABC.

